Watch 'CMA Country Christmas' on ABC Tuesday, December 3 8/7c and Stream Next Day on Hulu & Disney+

'Tis the holiday season! The Country Music Association and ABC have revealed this year's hosts and performers for its 15th annual holiday television special, "CMA Country Christmas." Hosted by Country Music stars Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, "CMA Country Christmas" airs Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 8/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+. Catch a sneak peek of this year's "CMA Country Christmas" here.

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the festive special showcases one-of-a-kind musical performances of Christmas classics from Country Music's biggest stars. Returning co-hosts Grant and Yearwood take the stage and perform "Sing Your Praise To The Lord" and "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town." Grant also takes the stage to perform "Tennessee Christmas" and Yearwood delivers a fun and festive Christmas medley. Alongside the night's hosts, the lineup includes for KING + COUNTRY with Carin León ("O Come, O Come Emmanuel"), Cody Johnson ("White Christmas") and ("I'll Be Home For Christmas"), Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer ("Man With The Bag"), Jon Pardi ("400 Horsepower Sleigh") and CeCe Winans ("Joy To The World").

"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Milton Sneed is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.

About "CMA Country Christmas": Starting in 2010, "CMA Country Christmas" rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA's summer concert TV special "CMA Fest."

