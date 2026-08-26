Listen to the All-New 'Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione' Podcast

Wondering where to listen to the all-new podcast "Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione" from ABC News? We've got you covered. Luigi Mangione will soon be in a Manhattan courtroom, standing trial for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot dead on a New York City sidewalk in December 2024. In this five-part series, ABC News Legal Analyst Brian Buckmire examines a case that has captivated the country – and explores how Brian Thompson's murder affected the conversation about healthcare in America. Listen to the "Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione" podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms as well as right here.

Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ on Apple Podcasts to listen ad-free. Subscribers also get early access to new true crime launches, exclusive bonus episodes, an expanded back catalog of past "20/20" episodes, and ad-free listening to all 20/20 true crime podcasts. Subscribe for $2.99/month or $29.99/year — or start your 7-day free trial today.

"Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione" podcast - LISTEN HERE

For more information, visit ABC Audio.

About ABC Audio: ABC Audio is America's premier source for radio news, entertainment content, and podcasts. ABC News Radio reaches more Americans than any other commercial broadcaster through its network of more than 1,600 radio stations and digital distributors. ABC Audio offers affiliates on-demand access to original audio, video and social media content, as well as news, entertainment and lifestyle digital text stories. ABC Audio is part of the top-ranked Walt Disney Company podcasting network. The award-winning podcast portfolio includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, "Start Here," The Walt Disney Company's top-performing podcast, "20/20," "20/20: The After Show" and "The View: Behind the Table."