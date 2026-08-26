Listen to the All-New 'Burden of Proof Daily' Podcast

Wondering where to listen to the all-new podcast "Burden of Proof Daily" from ABC News? We've got you covered. From ABC News, "Burden of Proof" is a daily show focusing on the most talked-about trials of the day. Every Monday through Friday, a panel of ABC News legal experts and analysts discusses the facts of the cases in the headlines. From jury selection to the implications of the final verdict, follow "Burden of Proof Daily" to stay informed through every moment of the trials you can't stop thinking about. Listen on your favorite podcast app or watch weekdays on ABC News Live. Listen to the "Burden of Proof Daily" podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms as well as right here.

"Burden of Proof Daily" podcast - LISTEN HERE

For more information, visit ABC Audio.

About ABC Audio: ABC Audio is America's premier source for radio news, entertainment content, and podcasts. ABC News Radio reaches more Americans than any other commercial broadcaster through its network of more than 1,600 radio stations and digital distributors. ABC Audio offers affiliates on-demand access to original audio, video and social media content, as well as news, entertainment and lifestyle digital text stories. ABC Audio is part of the top-ranked Walt Disney Company podcasting network. The award-winning podcast portfolio includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, "Start Here," The Walt Disney Company's top-performing podcast, "20/20," "20/20: The After Show" and "The View: Behind the Table."