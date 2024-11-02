The Businesses and Products from Season 16, Episode 3 of Shark Tank

In season 16, episode 3 of "Shark Tank," entrepreneurs present Sharks with innovative products aimed at living an improved life, including customizable ski poles, all-natural lip balms, at-home sugaring hair removal kits and a line of oat-based donuts. Kendra Scott returns as Guest Shark. Get the full details on the four companies featured below!.

Yardsale

Yardsale is the premier lifestyle and equipment brand for recreational skiers. For those who want to ski but aren't striving to be the best on the mountain, Yardsale is a different kind of ski company that designs elevated gear and accessories packed with clever features that simplify your day. Unlike other ski brands, Yardsale believes that the best part of skiing isn't just going down the hill. It's about connecting with others in the outdoors.

Kobee's Co.

KOBEE's Lip Balm is a handmade, sustainable personal care brand that focuses on delivering high-quality, eco-friendly lip care products. Born from a love for the outdoors and a passion for simple, effective skincare, KOBEE's offers a line of lip balms made with only four natural ingredients: beeswax, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and mango butter. Our products are designed to hydrate, protect, and nourish lips without any of the bad ingredients. We are proud to use zero plastic in our packaging, opting for recyclable, eco-conscious materials that reflect our commitment to sustainability. Our mission is to create products that are not only good for your lips but also for the planet.

Sugardoh

Sugardoh makes hairy people happy with at-home sugaring kits for smooth, fuzz-free skin. Made with plant-based ingredients, our sugaring paste is gentle on sensitive skin and is 100% compostable.

Doatnut

Donut made of freshly milled gluten-free oats. Dairy-free, gluten-free and less than 1 gram of sugar found naturally in sweet potatoes. Healthy Never Tasted So Guilty!

