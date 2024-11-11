'Home Alone' Trivia: Take This Movie Quiz Right Now, Ya Filthy Animals!

ABC is spreading holiday cheer this season with a lineup of festive programming that will air during the most wonderful time of the year. Highlights include The Wonderful World of Disney movie, Home Alone, airing Sunday, December 24 8/7c. Watch on ABC and stream on ABC.com. Young Kevin McCallister has become the man of the house, overnight! Accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, Kevin gets busy decorating the house for the holidays. But he's not decking the halls with tinsel and holly. Two bumbling burglars are trying to break in, and Kevin's rigging a bewildering battery of booby traps to welcome them! Now, how well do you know this classic holiday movie? There's only one way to find out. Take our "Home Alone" movie quiz now!

1. Kevin McAllister and his family live in a suburb of which U.S. city?

a) Philadelphia b) Boston c) Baltimore d) Chicago

2. How old is Kevin when he is first left home alone in the original movie?

a) 7 b) 8 c) 9 d) 10

3. "Most" of the McAllister family flies away to spend a holiday vacation is what famed city?

a) London b) Paris c) Beijing d) Rome

4. What name is associated with the burglars who try to break into Kevin's home?

a) The Neat Thieves b) The Lonesome Looters c) The Wet Bandits d) The Rockin' Robbers

5. What is the name of the restaurant from where Kevin orders his pizza?

a) Pizza Planet b) Little Nero's c) Pie Guys d) Mario's

6. What is Kevin's favorite kind of pizza?

a) Pepperoni b) Sausage c) Veggie d) Cheese

7. What is the name of the old man who lives next door to the McAllister family?

a) Marley b) Rudolph c) Odbody d) Cratchit

8. What is the name of the gangster movie Kevin uses to scare the burglars?

a) Public Enemy Number Two b) Scratchface c) Johnny Psycho d) Angels with Filthy Souls

9. Kevin's mom hitches a ride with Gus Polinski and his traveling ____ band, the Kenosha Kickers.

a) Jazz b) Polka c) Blues d) Jug

10. After Kevin does battle with the burglars, who is the first person to assure him that he's no longer home alone?

a) His dad b) His mom c) His brother d) His Uncle Frank

Good tidings Freeform brings, as the network celebrates the adored seasonal tradition of "25 Days of Christmas." The programming event returns to spread holiday cheer starting SUNDAY, DEC. 1. A delightful collection of Christmas favorites is being offered to make spirits bright, including "Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" trilogy and "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000). Select airings of perennial favorite "Home Alone" will incorporate "pop-up" facts about the classic holiday movie.

Jingle all the way with Disney family classics like "Frozen," the "Toy Story" franchise and "Disney's A Christmas Carol." Other holiday faves airing throughout the month include "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas," "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994), "Arthur Christmas," plus Rankin-Bass' beloved specials, "Frosty the Snowman," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," plus much more! Plus, the merry lineup features a network premiere featuring the Queen of Christmas herself, "Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as "Dashing Through the Snow" (2023) and "Santa's Little Helper" (2015).

"HOME ALONE" TRIVIA QUIZ ANSWERS

1. Kevin McAllister and his family live in a suburb of which U.S. city? d) Chicago

2. How old is Kevin when he is first left home alone in the original movie? b) 8

3. "Most" of the McAllister family flies away to spend a holiday vacation is what famed city? b) Paris

4. What name is associated with the burglars who try to break into Kevin's home? c) The Wet Bandits

5. What is the name of the name of the restaurant from where Kevin orders his pizza? b) Little Nero's

6. What is Kevin's favorite kind of pizza? d) Cheese

7. What is the name of the old man who lives next door to the McAllister family? a) Marley

8. What is the name of the gangster movie Kevin uses to scare the burglars? d) Angels with Filthy Souls

9. Kevin's mom hitches a ride with Gus Polinski and his traveling ____ band, the Kenosha Kickers. b) Polka

10. After Kevin does battle with the burglars, who is the first person to assure him that he's no longer home alone? b) His mom

