'Frozen' Trivia: Take This Super-Chill Movie Quiz Now!

ABC is spreading holiday cheer this season with a lineup of festive programming that will air during the most wonderful time of the year. Highlights include The Wonderful World of Disney movie, Frozen & Frozen 2, airing Sunday, December 29 beginning @ 7/6c. Watch on ABC and stream on ABC.com. In Frozen, fearless optimist Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped her kingdom in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a summer-lovin' snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom. Now, how well do you know the classic holiday movie "Frozen?" There's only one way to find out. Take our super-chill "Frozen" movie quiz now!

1. After her coronation, Princess Elsa becomes queen of what land?

a) Agrabah b) Arendelle c) Kumandra d) Portorosso

2. The prince in "Frozen" is named after what famed writer?

a) Hans Christian Andersen b) Charles Dickens c) Lewis Carroll d) Alexandre Dumas

3. "Conceal, don't feel" is a lyric from which song?

a) For the First Time in Forever b) Love is an Open Door c) In Summer d) Let It Go

4. What color does Olaf say is a "no go" with snow?

a) Red b) Yellow c) Green d) White

5. Anna's plans for her wedding to Prince Hans include "soup, roast and ____."

a) Ice Cream b) Garlic Bread c) Potato Chips d) Milkshakes

6. What modifier precedes "Oaken's Trading Post?"

a) Rocking b)Traveling c) Touring d) Wandering

7. Idina Menzel sings "Let It Go" in "Frozen" but who sings the single version for the end credits?

a) Rihanna b) Kelly Clarkson c) Demi Lovato d) Camila Cabello

8. What do the trolls appear as before they take on a more lifelike form?

a) Logs b) Birds c) Boulders d) Wolves

9. What item does Anna buy for Kristoff to convince him to guide her up the North Mountain?

a) Pickaxe b) Goggles c) Bow & Arrow d) Mittens

10. When trying to get Elsa to play, Anna asks, "Do you want to build a/an ____."

a) Castle b) Igloo c) Snowman d) 18-Hole Miniature Golf Course

Good tidings Freeform brings, as the network celebrates the adored seasonal tradition of "25 Days of Christmas." The programming event returns to spread holiday cheer starting SUNDAY, DEC. 1. A delightful collection of Christmas favorites is being offered to make spirits bright, including "Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" trilogy and "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000). Select airings of perennial favorite "Home Alone" will incorporate "pop-up" facts about the classic holiday movie.

Jingle all the way with Disney family classics like "Frozen," the "Toy Story" franchise and "Disney's A Christmas Carol." Other holiday faves airing throughout the month include "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas," "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994), "Arthur Christmas," plus Rankin-Bass' beloved specials, "Frosty the Snowman," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," plus much more! Plus, the merry lineup features a network premiere featuring the Queen of Christmas herself, "Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as "Dashing Through the Snow" (2023) and "Santa's Little Helper" (2015).

"FROZEN" HOLIDAY QUIZ ANSWERS

1. After her coronation, Princess Elsa becomes queen of what land? b) Arendelle

2. The prince in "Frozen" is named after what famed writer? a) Hans Christian Andersen

3. "Conceal, don't feel" is a lyric from which song? d) Let It Go

4. What color does Olaf say is a "no go" with snow? b) Yellow

5. Anna's plans for her wedding to Prince Hans include "soup, roast and ____." a) Ice Cream

6. What modifier precedes "Oaken's Trading Post?" d) Wandering

7. Idina Menzel sings "Let It Go" in "Frozen" but who sings the single version for the end credits? c) Demi Lovato

8. What do the trolls appear as before they take on a more lifelike form? c) Boulders

9. What item does Anna buy for Kristoff to convince him to guide her up the North Mountain? a) Pickaxe

10. When trying to get Elsa to play, Anna asks, "Do you want to build a/an ____." c) Snowman

