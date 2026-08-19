Watch the 2026 Little League Baseball World Series on ABC & ESPN Networks: See the Schedule

Play ball! The 2026 Little League World Series is in full swing in Williamsport, PA. If you can't make it out to the ballpark, be sure to catch the action on the ABC LIVESTREAM as well as on ESPN networks. Check out the full schedule and scoreboard as ESPN's exclusive coverage of the 2026 Little League Baseball World Series, presented by T-Mobile, starts Wednesday, Aug. 19, with eight hours of Opening Day action from Williamsport beginning at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. All four Opening Day games will also stream live on Disney+. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will carry all 38 games, leading to the Championship Game on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m. on ABC.

WATCH THE ABC LIVESTREAM HERE

Fans can also stream every game on the ESPN App with an applicable subscription. The U.S. and International champions will be crowned Saturday, Aug. 29, setting the stage for Championship Sunday and the finale of 12 action-packed days in Williamsport. The baseball fun doesn't stop there. On Sunday, Aug. 23, ESPN will present the MLB Little League Classic, presented by New York Life, as the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves at Historic Bowman Field—bringing the big leagues and Little League together for one unforgettable Williamsport weekend. Here's when and where to catch all the action.

All times Eastern; matchups listed by region or bracket position.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Latin America vs. Caribbean 1 p.m. (ESPN, Disney+)

Southeast vs. Northwest 3 p.m. (ESPN, Disney+)

Canada vs. Asia-Pacific 5 p.m. (ESPN, Disney+)

Metro vs. New England 7 p.m. (ESPN, Diseny+)

Thursday, Aug. 20

Australia vs. Mexico Noon (ESPN)

Great Lakes vs. Mountain 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Curaçao vs. Japan 4 p.m. (ESPN)

West vs. Midwest 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, Aug. 21

Panama vs. Game 1 winner 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Southwest vs. Game 2 winner 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Europe-Africa vs. Game 3 winner 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Mid-Atlantic vs. Game 4 winner 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Aug. 22

Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Aug. 23

Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 8 winner vs. Game 12 winner 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 7 winner vs. Game 11 winner 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Remaining rounds: ESPN carries the elimination and bracket games Monday, Aug. 24, through Thursday, Aug. 27. ABC airs the International Championship at 1 p.m. and the U.S. Championship at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. On Sunday, Aug. 30, ESPN airs the third-place game at 10 a.m., followed by the World Series Championship at 3 p.m. on ABC.

It's a true ESPN tradition: The championship has aired on ABC every year since 1963, making Little League Baseball the network's longest-running consecutive league partnership.