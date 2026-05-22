Watch the NBA Playoffs on ABC: See the Schedule

Wondering where to watch the NBA playoffs? The rich tradition of athletic competition established by ABC Sports continues with the best games each and every weekend during the NBA season right through the NBA Finals. Catch NBA basketball at its best on ABC and ESPN as the top teams in the nation battle it out every week during what's sure to be an epic season filled with classic rivalries and top-notch action. Be sure to watch on ABC & ABC.com. Check out the NBA Playoffs schedule on ABC below!

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Saturday, May 23

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers 8 ET/5 PT

CHECK OUT THE FULL NBA SCHEDULE INCLUDING ALL GAMES ON BOTH ABC & ESPN HERE