Watch NHL Hockey on ABC: See the 2026-2027 Schedule

Wondering where to watch the NHL hockey for the 2026-2027 season? We've got you covered. ABC drops the puck on 18 must-see NHL matchups in 2027, from Saturday showdowns to All-Star excitement and an outdoor spectacle. Of 100 exclusive games this season, 53 matchups will be available on ESPN and ABC, while the remaining 47 matchups can be streamed on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. See the full schedule of games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu here. Watch NHL hockey and the Stanley Cup playoffs on ABC and ABC.com. The rich tradition of athletic competition established by ABC Sports continues with ESPN on ABC. Highlights for the season on ABC include:

January 16: ABC Hockey Saturday opens with an Original Six clash—Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers at noon ET.

ABC Hockey Saturday opens with an Original Six clash—Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers at noon ET. February 6: The NHL's biggest stars go global in a five-team, 3-on-3 All-Star tournament at 3 p.m. ET.

The NHL's biggest stars go global in a five-team, 3-on-3 All-Star tournament at 3 p.m. ET. February 20: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights under the lights at AT&T Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights under the lights at AT&T Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. April 3 & 10: Back-to-back tripleheaders close out the regular season, with games at noon, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

WATCH LIVE IN THE ABC LIVESTREAM HERE

See the schedule of games headed your way on ABC here.

Sat, Jan 16

Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT

Sun, Jan 31

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT

Sat, Feb 6

2027 NHL All Star Game (UBS Arena, New York) 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT

Sat, Feb 20

New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (2027 NHL Stadium Series)

Sat, Feb 27

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Sat, Mar 6

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT

Sat, Mar 13

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT

Sat, Mar 20

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Sat, Apr 3

Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Sat, Apr 10

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Buffalo Sabres @ Montreal Canadiens 8 ET/5 PT

In 2021, The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League reached a historic and innovative seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal, taking the new partnership from the beginning of the 2021-22 season through the 2027-28 season. The new deal is highlighted by: exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC in four of the seven years of the agreement

The NHL debuted on ESPN on Dec. 19, 1979, only about three months after the network went on air. ESPN's coverage recorded milestones both on and off the ice the first nine seasons, including being the first U.S. network to produce an NHL All-Star Game in 1986. After a four-year absence, the league returned to the network in 1992 and aired for the first time on ESPN2 the following season, days after the channel's debut. In the years that followed, the NHL played a key role in the expansion of ESPN2, leading to ESPN and ESPN2 celebrating their 1,000th NHL telecast on March 8, 1998. Over the years, ESPN introduced its innovative production elements to hockey coverage including, electronic cut-ins (1980), MaskCam (1998), SkyCam (1998) and more. The network's last TV rights deal with the league concluded in 2005. Live games and a daily studio show returned to ESPN+ in 2018.

* The ABC live stream requires a participating TV provider account. Show and episode availability are subject to change.