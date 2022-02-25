Skip to Content
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
news
schedule
account
Search
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
news
schedule
account
-
ABOUT
S44
E15
Home Sweet Murder
A new “20/20,” in collaboration with Plum Pictures, features an exclusive prison interview with Diane Staudte, the mother behind a sinister plot to poison her husband and two children.
TV-PG | 02.26.22 | 01:19:41 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:20:12
S44 E14 - You've Got Jail
Michigan mother of three Sharee Miller sat in the center of a complicated love triangle. She used sex, deception and the internet to pit her lover, Jerry Cassaday against her husband Bruce Miller.
TV-PG | 02.12.2022
20/20
February 2022
Home Sweet Murder