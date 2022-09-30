S45E2The Vanishing Act
Never-before-seen police tapes from inside the Sherri Papini case.
TV-PG | 10.01.22 | 01:20:35 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:16:34
S45 E1 - Last Seen in LakelandFor three decades, Leo Schofield has been serving life in prison since his wife’s brutal stabbing. The “20/20” season 45 premiere poses the question: is Leo in prison for the crime of another man?TV-PG | 09.24.2022
01:19:00
S44 E26 - The Last HuntTwo go on safari, one returns; an exclusive interview with a man who says he heard a shocking confession.TV-PG | 09.17.2022