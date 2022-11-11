Skip to Content
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
news
schedule
Search
try
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
news
schedule
-
ABOUT
S45
E8
Divine Intervention
John Quiñones examines why investigators say an act of "divine intervention" helped them solve a Minnesota farmer's murder.
TV-PG | 11.12.22 | 01:19:50 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:21:23
S45 E7 - Girl Scout Murders
The murders of three young girls in 1977 turned an Oklahoma community upside down after the case went cold for decades.
TV-PG | 11.05.2022
20/20
November 2022
Divine Intervention