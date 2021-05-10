A Mother's Day "American Idol" Featuring Coldplay!

As we started off with 2021's ""American Idol" Top 24 with double performances, so we return to them for the Top 7 in a special Mother's Day live episode featuring Coldplay! Host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry , Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are on hand, as always, while Chris Martin mentored the contestants, and the band performed their new single "Higher Power" for the first time.

For the first round of performances, the Idol hopefuls picked songs from Coldplay's songbook while the second performances were all dedicated to their maternal figures in honor of Mother's Day. Of note, Hunter Metts, Chayce Beckham, and Caleb Kennedy all chose original songs for their respective moms.

After both performances and a nationwide vote, the first four to make it into the Top 5 (read in no particular order) are Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler, Chayce, and Willie Spence.

This leaves Caleb, Arthur Gunn, and Hunter in the bottom three. The contestant to get the last spot is Caleb meaning Arthur and Hunter have been eliminated.

We're now in the home stretch! In the penultimate "American Idol", superstar producer/artist Finneas will work with the Top 5 to create original songs. Don't miss your chance to vote for your favorite contestant and get them into the finale - tune in SUNDAY at 8pm E|5pm P LIVE COAST-TO-COAST!

