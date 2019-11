S40 E213 Nightline 10/31/19: Colorado Mom Accused of Murdering 7-Year-Old Daughter She Claimed Was Terminally Ill

Colorado mom accused of murdering 7-year-old daughter she claimed was terminally ill; Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton on reuniting for 'Terminator: Dark Fate'