S42E83Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Biden tackles immigration, gun control in presidential address; Experts break down Biden’s first address to Congress
NR | 04.28.21 | 18:08 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:33
18:17
18:32
18:42
18:30
18:23
18:49
18:36
18:44
18:41
18:39
18:36
18:32
18:07
18:33
18:39
18:34
18:04
18:38
NightlineApril 2021Wednesday, April 28, 2021