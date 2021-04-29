S42E84Thursday, April 29, 2021
TikTok creators educate while showing their disabilities with pride; Women in NFL lead as referees, coaches, agents
NR | 04.29.21 | 18:12 | CC
18:08
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021Biden tackles immigration, gun control in presidential address; Experts break down Biden’s first address to CongressNR
18:33
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021The deadly side of LA’s high-speed car culture; Maria Teresa, the grand duchess of Luxembourg, on being a Latina married into royaltyNR
18:17
Monday, Apr 26, 2021An intimate look at Jam Master Jay’s influential life and tragic death; FitOps gives veterans new purpose after military dischargeNR
18:32
Friday, Apr 23, 2021Who was George Floyd before he was killed in police custody?; Activists call for more police accountability after Derek Chauvin convictionNR
18:42
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021The 'white gold rush': Inside a lithium mine, where stores of recyclable energy lie; In 'Secrets of the Whales,' an intimate look at the titans of the deep blue seaNR
18:30
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021Black moms whose children were killed by police share tragic bond, fight for justice; Oscar-nominated documentary looks inside Hong Kong's pro-democracy struggleNR
18:23
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder, activists react; How will Chauvin's conviction in George Floyd's murder case impact future cases?NR
18:49
Monday, Apr 19, 2021Minneapolis, still rocked by George Floyd's death, waits for verdict in Chauvin case; How the low-budget indie film 'Minari' became a stand-out Oscars contenderNR
18:36
Friday, Apr 16, 20218 killed in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility, suspect was former employee; Prince Harry returns to UK for Prince Philip’s funeral amid royal family riftNR
18:44
Thursday, Apr 15, 2021Body camera video of Adam Toledo fatal police shooting fuels more demands for justice; How learning to control fear in high-stress situations could help police reformNR
18:41
Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021Police hoping to end fatal encounters push for change, building trust; Colton Underwood comes out as gay: ‘It caught up to me and, honestly, I’m glad'NR
18:39
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021Daunte Wright case follows history of fatal police incidents in Minnesota Twin Cities; What does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause mean in the fight against COVID-19?NR
18:36
Monday, Apr 12, 2021Derek Chauvin murder trial enters 3rd week amid protests over Daunte Wright shooting; What will it take to end violent police encounters with Black people?NR
18:32
Friday, Apr 09, 2021Remembering Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, dead at 99; What impact will Prince Philip's death have on the royal family?NR
18:07
Thursday, Apr 08, 2021Ex-NFL player kills himself after killing 5, injuring 1 in South Carolina, police say; SUV crash carrying 25 migrants highlights danger, desperation of crossing into the USNR
18:33
Wednesday, Apr 07, 2021Iraqi families terrorized by ISIS struggle to rebuild as threat of resurgence looms; Broadway shows resume in Australia, the first country to lift theater restrictionsNR
18:39
Tuesday, Apr 06, 2021‘Do we deserve to kill?’ Re-examining the death penalty; Andra Day on Billie Holiday’s power in musicNR
18:34
Monday, Apr 05, 2021Great uncle of Laquan McDonald on Chauvin trial: 'American justice is on trial again'; Freshman representatives on being part of 117th Congress, the most diverse in historyNR
18:04
Friday, Apr 02, 2021Hollywood hopefuls discover they could be among hundreds who'd been conned: Part 1; Screenwriter may have evidence that could break case of Hollywood 'Con Queen': Part 2NR