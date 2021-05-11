Skip to Content
-
S42E91Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans; What we know about trans athletes’ ability to play
NR | 05.11.21 | 18:28 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:13
18:19
18:32
18:52
18:29
18:17
NightlineMay 2021Tuesday, May 11, 2021