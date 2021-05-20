S42E98Thursday, May 20, 2021
Woman attacked in NYC hate incident discusses how she’s spreading awareness; Head of NYPD’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force empowers community
NR | 05.20.21 | 17:59 | CC
18:28
Wednesday, May 19, 2021Influencers help jumpstart tourist industries battered by pandemic; Mom sees marijuana edibles business boom during the pandemicNR
18:42
Tuesday, May 18, 2021Parents race to save toddler’s life after rare genetic disease diagnosis; ‘Most expensive drug in the world’ saves life of child with rare diseaseNR
18:32
Monday, May 17, 2021Families search for survivors, scramble for safety amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict; Tishaura Jones, St. Louis’ first Black woman mayor, offers hope for a turning pointNR
18:18
Friday, May 14, 2021Scott Peterson becomes a prime suspect in his wife's disappearance; Scott Peterson's is found guilty of wife, child's murdersNR
18:24
Thursday, May 13, 2021Volunteers step up amid India's rising COVID-19 death toll; CDC releases new mask, social distance guidelines for fully vaccinated AmericansNR
17:29
Wednesday, May 12, 2021Afghans shaken amid horror of bombings, politician warns there could be more; In Afghanistan, a woman’s ability to pursue education is at riskNR
18:28
Tuesday, May 11, 2021Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans; What we know about trans athletes’ ability to playNR
18:13
Monday, May 10, 2021Fear, misinformation muddle efforts to vaccinate some American conservatives; Body-positive Tess Holliday on the complexities of her eating disorderNR
18:19
Friday, May 07, 2021A father is accused, then cleared, of the murder of his 3-year-old daughter; FBI agents find the true killer of Riley FoxNR
18:32
Thursday, May 06, 2021Walter Wallace Jr. is killed by police less than a minute after they arrive; Walter Wallace Jr.’s death ignites calls for police reformNR
18:52
Wednesday, May 05, 2021Afghan women fear Taliban will take control and strip back their basic rights; After 20 years in Afghanistan, what is the US leaving behind?; Afghanistan’s future is yet to be writtenNR
18:29
Tuesday, May 04, 2021Reeling from year of constant unrest, Portland mayor hopes to crack down on Antifa; Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot hosts new show spotlighting women making a differenceNR
18:17
Monday, May 03, 2021Indians in US feel helpless as COVID-19 ravages communities on subcontinent; First responders falling through the cracks: EMTs battle PTSD, depression on the jobNR