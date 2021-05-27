18:39

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Survivors and their descendants refuse to let Tulsa massacre be forgotten; Survivors and their descendants refuse to let Tulsa massacre be forgotten

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 How a New Jersey police department has worked to build trust in the community: Part 1; Advocates say police reform must come on the federal level: Part 2

Monday, May 24, 2021 Message from woman's alleged rapist sparks new push for justice 8 years later

Friday, May 21, 2021 Prince Harry discusses lasting pain from mom’s death and weight of royal life: Part 1; Oprah, Prince Harry on importance of mental health, their work helping others: Part 2

Thursday, May 20, 2021 Woman attacked in NYC hate incident discusses how she’s spreading awareness; Head of NYPD’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force empowers community

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 Influencers help jumpstart tourist industries battered by pandemic; Mom sees marijuana edibles business boom during the pandemic

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 Parents race to save toddler’s life after rare genetic disease diagnosis; ‘Most expensive drug in the world’ saves life of child with rare disease

Monday, May 17, 2021 Families search for survivors, scramble for safety amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict; Tishaura Jones, St. Louis’ first Black woman mayor, offers hope for a turning point

Friday, May 14, 2021 Scott Peterson becomes a prime suspect in his wife's disappearance; Scott Peterson's is found guilty of wife, child's murders

Thursday, May 13, 2021 Volunteers step up amid India's rising COVID-19 death toll; CDC releases new mask, social distance guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Afghans shaken amid horror of bombings, politician warns there could be more; In Afghanistan, a woman’s ability to pursue education is at risk

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans; What we know about trans athletes’ ability to play

Monday, May 10, 2021 Fear, misinformation muddle efforts to vaccinate some American conservatives; Body-positive Tess Holliday on the complexities of her eating disorder

Friday, May 07, 2021 A father is accused, then cleared, of the murder of his 3-year-old daughter; FBI agents find the true killer of Riley Fox

Thursday, May 06, 2021 Walter Wallace Jr. is killed by police less than a minute after they arrive; Walter Wallace Jr.’s death ignites calls for police reform

Wednesday, May 05, 2021 Afghan women fear Taliban will take control and strip back their basic rights; After 20 years in Afghanistan, what is the US leaving behind?; Afghanistan’s future is yet to be written

Tuesday, May 04, 2021 Reeling from year of constant unrest, Portland mayor hopes to crack down on Antifa; Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot hosts new show spotlighting women making a difference

