S42E108Monday, June 7, 2021
Viral high school graduate on front lines of abortion debate; Newborn Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is latest addition to royal family
18:13
Friday, Jun 04, 2021Couple in so-called ‘Gone Girl’ kidnapping case insists their story is truthful; Matthew Muller is charged with kidnapping Denise Huskins in ‘Gone Girl’ caseNR
18:41
Thursday, Jun 03, 2021The push for stronger gun safety laws to protect kids from accidental injuries, death; Pandemic oyster surplus prompts reef restoration while also benefitting environmentNR
18:45
Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021NFL wives band together in fight against league’s concussion payout protocol; Attorney at center of NFL concussion settlements responds to criticismNR
18:32
Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021Will those impacted by war on drugs get left behind in legal marijuana boom?; Man imprisoned for marijuana advocates for federal legalization, justiceNR