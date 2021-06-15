S42E114Tuesday, June 15, 2021
'Real Housewives' star, estranged husband's legal problems subject of new documentary; Choreographer for Lil Nas X on creating his own style, inspiring others
NR | 06.15.21 | 18:29 | CC
18:38
Monday, Jun 14, 2021Science, intelligence communities look into the origins of COVID-19; Some scientists see COVID-19 lab leak theory as a little more possibleNR
18:40
Friday, Jun 11, 2021Vanessa Guillen's sister, fiance discuss investigation into her disappearance; Vanessa Guillen's body is found, her story prompts military reformNR
18:38
Thursday, Jun 10, 2021Lawmakers rally behind man who says he’s been wrongfully imprisoned for decades; Dr. Rachel Levine on protecting transgender youth, her confirmation experienceNR
18:34
Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021Inside the secretive world of hackers who help protect companies from attacks; A company’s cybersecurity weaknesses are exposed in overnight operationNR
18:14
Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021Experts estimate about 30% of COVID-19 survivors are experiencing long-term symptoms, from loss of taste to brain fog. One organization seeks to crowdsource information and help find answers.NR
17:45
Monday, Jun 07, 2021Viral high school graduate on front lines of abortion debate; Newborn Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is latest addition to royal familyNR
18:13
Friday, Jun 04, 2021Couple in so-called ‘Gone Girl’ kidnapping case insists their story is truthful; Matthew Muller is charged with kidnapping Denise Huskins in ‘Gone Girl’ caseNR
18:41
Thursday, Jun 03, 2021The push for stronger gun safety laws to protect kids from accidental injuries, death; Pandemic oyster surplus prompts reef restoration while also benefitting environmentNR
18:45
Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021NFL wives band together in fight against league’s concussion payout protocol; Attorney at center of NFL concussion settlements responds to criticismNR
18:32
Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021Will those impacted by war on drugs get left behind in legal marijuana boom?; Man imprisoned for marijuana advocates for federal legalization, justiceNR