18:29

Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021 Mary J. Blige opens up about depression, loving herself in new documentary; David Archuleta on his journey to discovering his sexuality, grappling with his faith

18:38

Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021 Reparations for Black Americans gains momentum as more cities explore policies; Inside the world of NFTs with 18-year-old transgender breakout artist Fewocious

18:40

Monday, Jun 21, 2021 Could ‘Hot Vax Summer’ usher in a new era of sex positivity?; Wolfgang Puck’s journey from tumultuous childhood in Austria to iconic chef

18:23

Friday, Jun 18, 2021 For Juneteenth, Obama reflects on future of democracy and bridging the divide; Young Black chefs across the country connect over the origin of ‘soul food’

17:46

Thursday, Jun 17, 2021 Alarming rise in unruly behavior as air travel returns; Transgender student athletes on their fight to compete as themselves

18:26

Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021 Biden meets with Putin amid concerns about Russian cyberattacks, American prisoners; Experts break down historic meeting between Biden and Putin

18:29

Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021 'Real Housewives' star, estranged husband's legal problems subject of new documentary; Choreographer for Lil Nas X on creating his own style, inspiring others

18:38

Monday, Jun 14, 2021 Science, intelligence communities look into the origins of COVID-19; Some scientists see COVID-19 lab leak theory as a little more possible

18:40

Friday, Jun 11, 2021 Vanessa Guillen's sister, fiance discuss investigation into her disappearance; Vanessa Guillen's body is found, her story prompts military reform

18:38

Thursday, Jun 10, 2021 Lawmakers rally behind man who says he’s been wrongfully imprisoned for decades; Dr. Rachel Levine on protecting transgender youth, her confirmation experience

18:34

Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021 Inside the secretive world of hackers who help protect companies from attacks; A company’s cybersecurity weaknesses are exposed in overnight operation

18:14

Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 Experts estimate about 30% of COVID-19 survivors are experiencing long-term symptoms, from loss of taste to brain fog. One organization seeks to crowdsource information and help find answers.

17:45

Monday, Jun 07, 2021 Viral high school graduate on front lines of abortion debate; Newborn Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is latest addition to royal family

18:13

Friday, Jun 04, 2021 Couple in so-called ‘Gone Girl’ kidnapping case insists their story is truthful; Matthew Muller is charged with kidnapping Denise Huskins in ‘Gone Girl’ case

18:41

Thursday, Jun 03, 2021 The push for stronger gun safety laws to protect kids from accidental injuries, death; Pandemic oyster surplus prompts reef restoration while also benefitting environment

18:45

Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021 NFL wives band together in fight against league’s concussion payout protocol; Attorney at center of NFL concussion settlements responds to criticism

18:32