S42E121Thursday, June 24, 2021
What we know about the Miami building collapse; Experts discuss efforts to save survivors in Miami building collapse
NR | 06.24.21 | 17:53 | CC
18:29
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021Mary J. Blige opens up about depression, loving herself in new documentary; David Archuleta on his journey to discovering his sexuality, grappling with his faithNR
18:38
Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021Reparations for Black Americans gains momentum as more cities explore policies; Inside the world of NFTs with 18-year-old transgender breakout artist FewociousNR
18:40
Monday, Jun 21, 2021Could ‘Hot Vax Summer’ usher in a new era of sex positivity?; Wolfgang Puck’s journey from tumultuous childhood in Austria to iconic chefNR
18:23
Friday, Jun 18, 2021For Juneteenth, Obama reflects on future of democracy and bridging the divide; Young Black chefs across the country connect over the origin of ‘soul food’NR
17:46
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021Alarming rise in unruly behavior as air travel returns; Transgender student athletes on their fight to compete as themselvesNR
18:26
Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021Biden meets with Putin amid concerns about Russian cyberattacks, American prisoners; Experts break down historic meeting between Biden and PutinNR
18:29
Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021'Real Housewives' star, estranged husband's legal problems subject of new documentary; Choreographer for Lil Nas X on creating his own style, inspiring othersNR
18:38
Monday, Jun 14, 2021Science, intelligence communities look into the origins of COVID-19; Some scientists see COVID-19 lab leak theory as a little more possibleNR
18:40
Friday, Jun 11, 2021Vanessa Guillen's sister, fiance discuss investigation into her disappearance; Vanessa Guillen's body is found, her story prompts military reformNR
18:38
Thursday, Jun 10, 2021Lawmakers rally behind man who says he’s been wrongfully imprisoned for decades; Dr. Rachel Levine on protecting transgender youth, her confirmation experienceNR
18:34
Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021Inside the secretive world of hackers who help protect companies from attacks; A company’s cybersecurity weaknesses are exposed in overnight operationNR
18:14
Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021Experts estimate about 30% of COVID-19 survivors are experiencing long-term symptoms, from loss of taste to brain fog. One organization seeks to crowdsource information and help find answers.NR
17:45
Monday, Jun 07, 2021Viral high school graduate on front lines of abortion debate; Newborn Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is latest addition to royal familyNR
18:13
Friday, Jun 04, 2021Couple in so-called ‘Gone Girl’ kidnapping case insists their story is truthful; Matthew Muller is charged with kidnapping Denise Huskins in ‘Gone Girl’ caseNR
18:41
Thursday, Jun 03, 2021The push for stronger gun safety laws to protect kids from accidental injuries, death; Pandemic oyster surplus prompts reef restoration while also benefitting environmentNR
18:45
Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021NFL wives band together in fight against league’s concussion payout protocol; Attorney at center of NFL concussion settlements responds to criticismNR
18:32
Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021Will those impacted by war on drugs get left behind in legal marijuana boom?; Man imprisoned for marijuana advocates for federal legalization, justiceNR