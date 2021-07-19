Skip to Content
-
S42E132Monday, July 19, 2021
Delta variant tightens grip on US as kids under 12 await vaccine; What you need to know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases
NR | 07.19.21 | 18:38 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:44
18:46
17:53
18:54
18:43
18:51
18:18
18:18
18:20
NightlineJuly 2021Monday, July 19, 2021