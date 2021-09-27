Skip to Content
-
S42E179Monday, September 27, 2021
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex-trafficking trial, faces life in prison; Greenland's rapid ice melt could mean more flooding, climate experts say
NR | 09.27.21 | 18:37 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:06
18:24
18:28
18:45
18:42
18:44
18:31
18:32
18:36
18:20
18:30
18:41
18:44
18:39
18:11
18:16
18:28
NightlineSeptember 2021Monday, September 27, 2021