17:49

Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021 Jamie Spears suspended from Britney Spears' longstanding conservatorship; America Strong: Seattle couple opens up rental home to Afghan refugees

18:18

Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021 Missing Black geologist's family say cops lack urgency to solve his case; Former President Obama on cementing his legacy, supporting Biden's agenda

18:37

Monday, Sep 27, 2021 R. Kavelly found guilty on all counts in sex-trafficking trial, faces life in prison; Greenland&apos;s rapid ice melt could mean more flooding, climate experts say

18:06

Friday, Sep 24, 2021 BTS partners with Korean president as special presidential envoys; The 7 BTS members share their own personal struggles during the pandemic

18:24

Thursday, Sep 23, 2021 Lead FBI agent, performer share the story behind Chippendales' murder-for-hire plot; The origin of the MeToo movement, a voice for underprivileged survivors

18:28

Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021 As Julius Jones' execution date looms, his family holds out hope for his freedom; America Strong: McDonalds franchise owner turns 2 locations into COVID-19 vax sites

18:45

Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021 What's happening with migrants, mostly from Haiti, stuck at Texas-Mexico border; 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' tells Lewinsky scandal from women's perspective

18:42

Monday, Sep 20, 2021 Gabby Petito mystery leads to widespread searches, social media sleuthing; &apos;Reservation Dogs,&apos; a chance for indigenous actors, filmmakers to be in their element

18:44

Saturday, Sep 18, 2021 R. Kelly's former executive assistant speaks out about working for the R&B singer; World champion boxer Canelo Alvarez is using his voice to uplift other Latinos

18:31

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021 School board meetings become latest battlegrounds for back-to-school mask mandates; 'Lion King,' 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' among shows welcoming audiences back to Broadway

18:32

Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021 Gymnasts testify before Senate as it investigates FBI handling of Larry Nassar case; Amanda Gorman rises to stardom after reciting poem at presidential inauguration

18:36

Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021 Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom wins California recall election; Incarcerated women seek redemption by training dogs to help people with disabilities

18:20

Monday, Sep 13, 2021 Smaller cities across US offer affordable living, see housing boom in pandemic; America strong: Travel nurses treat communities most in need

18:30

Friday, Sep 10, 2021 20 years after 9/11, families who lost young fathers reflect on their journey; Children of 9/11 grow up and learn about a father they never got to meet

18:41

Thursday, Sep 09, 2021 Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' trial underway in California; NASCAR's Black women pit crew members push for sport's diversity, inclusion

18:44

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021 Women who survived 9/11 attacks share their stories; Survivor details rescue after 9/11 attack

18:39

Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021 Under new restrictive abortion law, women face crisis scenario in Texas; Michael K. Williams’ death leaves painful void in entertainment world

18:11

Friday, Sep 03, 2021 Outfielder Drew Robinson's extraordinary comeback: 'I'm lucky to be alive'; Outfielder Drew Robinson wants to help others after surviving suicide attempt

18:16