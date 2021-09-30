S42E182Thursday, September 30, 2021
Small-time landlords and renters struggle to get their share of rental relief; Reggaeton superstar Ozuna reflects on a challenging year as a father and performer
NR | 09.30.21 | 18:05 | CC
17:49
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021Jamie Spears suspended from Britney Spears' longstanding conservatorship; America Strong: Seattle couple opens up rental home to Afghan refugeesNR
18:18
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021Missing Black geologist's family say cops lack urgency to solve his case; Former President Obama on cementing his legacy, supporting Biden's agendaNR
18:37
Monday, Sep 27, 2021R. Kavelly found guilty on all counts in sex-trafficking trial, faces life in prison; Greenland&apos;s rapid ice melt could mean more flooding, climate experts sayNR
18:06
Friday, Sep 24, 2021BTS partners with Korean president as special presidential envoys; The 7 BTS members share their own personal struggles during the pandemicNR
18:24
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021Lead FBI agent, performer share the story behind Chippendales' murder-for-hire plot; The origin of the MeToo movement, a voice for underprivileged survivorsNR
18:28
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021As Julius Jones' execution date looms, his family holds out hope for his freedom; America Strong: McDonalds franchise owner turns 2 locations into COVID-19 vax sitesNR
18:45
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021What's happening with migrants, mostly from Haiti, stuck at Texas-Mexico border; 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' tells Lewinsky scandal from women's perspectiveNR
18:42
Monday, Sep 20, 2021Gabby Petito mystery leads to widespread searches, social media sleuthing; &apos;Reservation Dogs,&apos; a chance for indigenous actors, filmmakers to be in their elementNR
18:44
Saturday, Sep 18, 2021R. Kelly's former executive assistant speaks out about working for the R&B singer; World champion boxer Canelo Alvarez is using his voice to uplift other LatinosNR
18:31
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021School board meetings become latest battlegrounds for back-to-school mask mandates; 'Lion King,' 'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' among shows welcoming audiences back to BroadwayNR
18:32
Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021Gymnasts testify before Senate as it investigates FBI handling of Larry Nassar case; Amanda Gorman rises to stardom after reciting poem at presidential inaugurationNR
18:36
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom wins California recall election; Incarcerated women seek redemption by training dogs to help people with disabilitiesNR
18:20
Monday, Sep 13, 2021Smaller cities across US offer affordable living, see housing boom in pandemic; America strong: Travel nurses treat communities most in needNR
18:30
Friday, Sep 10, 202120 years after 9/11, families who lost young fathers reflect on their journey; Children of 9/11 grow up and learn about a father they never got to meetNR
18:41
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' trial underway in California; NASCAR's Black women pit crew members push for sport's diversity, inclusionNR
18:44
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021Women who survived 9/11 attacks share their stories; Survivor details rescue after 9/11 attackNR
18:39
Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021Under new restrictive abortion law, women face crisis scenario in Texas; Michael K. Williams’ death leaves painful void in entertainment worldNR
18:11
Friday, Sep 03, 2021Outfielder Drew Robinson's extraordinary comeback: 'I'm lucky to be alive'; Outfielder Drew Robinson wants to help others after surviving suicide attemptNR
18:16
Thursday, Sep 02, 2021South in ruins from Ida’s wrath, Northeast walloped with record rain; Creators of famous Sophia robot reveal AI robotics for children, elderlyNR