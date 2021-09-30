Skip to Content
-
S42E182Thursday, September 30, 2021
Small-time landlords and renters struggle to get their share of rental relief; Reggaeton superstar Ozuna reflects on a challenging year as a father and performer
NR | 09.30.21 | 18:05 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

17:49
18:18
18:37
18:06
18:24
18:28
18:45
18:42
18:44
18:31
18:32
18:36
18:20
18:30
18:41
18:44
18:39
18:11
18:16
NightlineSeptember 2021Thursday, September 30, 2021