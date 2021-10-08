Skip to Content
-
S42E188Friday, October 8, 2021
Behind the glitz and glam of one of the sexiest shows in entertainment, an FBI investigation revealed Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee was the mastermind behind multiple murder-for-hire plots.
NR | 10.08.21 | 18:27 | CC

NightlineOctober 2021Friday, October 8, 2021