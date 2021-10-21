S42E197Thursday, October 21, 2021
NFL to end use of controversial race-norming in concussion settlement program; 'Dune' cast, director discuss taking on the sci-fi coming-of-age story
NR | 10.21.21 | 18:22 | CC
17:58
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021Superstar Paris Hilton pushes national regulation for residential youth programs; Drummer Rick Allen, who lost his left arm in an accident, turns to paintingNR
18:22
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021Compounding recent turmoil in Haiti, a Christian missionary group is kidnapped; New ABC drama ‘Queens’ puts spotlight on women in hip-hop, female empowermentNR
18:35
Monday, Oct 18, 2021Remembering Colin Powell, former secretary of state; With the holidays fast approaching, supply chain bottlenecks disrupt store ownersNR
18:39
Friday, Oct 15, 2021Joe Bryan, a former principal in Clifton, Texas, was convicted of murdering his wife Mickey Bryan in 1985, a crime he maintains he didn't commit. Was it connected to another murder in the small town?NR
18:35
Thursday, Oct 14, 202110,000 John Deere employees are latest US workers to strike in tightening economy; Matt Damon, Ben Affleck on writing a new screenplay together after more than 20 yearsNR
18:47
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021Texas college student travels over 400 miles to Mississippi abortion clinic; Public fight intensifies, a federal court blocked Texas’ abortion lawNR
18:32
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021'Thoughts of a Colored Man' cast says breaking barriers on Broadway is 'healing'; Gabby Petito case: Coroner releases the cause of deathNR
18:32
Monday, Oct 11, 2021Selma Blair talks about living with MS, her recovery after stem cell treatment; 'Squid Game's' global popularity has real-life ripple effectsNR
18:27
Friday, Oct 08, 2021Behind the glitz and glam of one of the sexiest shows in entertainment, an FBI investigation revealed Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee was the mastermind behind multiple murder-for-hire plots.NR
18:06
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021Brian Laundrie still missing: Where the Gabby Petito case stands today; "Jacinta" shows the harsh realities of addiction and the difficult road to recoveryNR
18:28
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021Company vaccine mandates push unvaccinated employees to get the shot, find new jobs; Popular tourist destination, Island of Phuket finds ways to rebound amid COVID-19NR
18:33
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021Former Facebook employee, turned whistleblower, says platform stokes divisions; &#8216;90210&#8217; star Shannen Doherty opens up about stage 4 breast cancerNR
18:47
Monday, Oct 04, 2021Trump WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham: I'm 'terrified' of him running in 2024; Daughter of 'Jane Roe' on her identity, why she never wanted to meet birth motherNR
18:12
Friday, Oct 01, 2021Tension between airline passengers and flight crews boil over COVID-19 travel; ABC News documentary 'Asylum' features the harrowing journey of two migrant familiesNR