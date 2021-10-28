Skip to Content
-
S42E202Thursday, October 28, 2021
Battle over massive oil pipeline snaking through water of indigenous lands; Despite one remaining tribal lawsuit, the Line 3 pipeline became operational
NR | 10.28.21 | 18:50 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:30
18:37
18:39
18:49
18:22
17:58
18:22
18:35
18:39
18:35
18:47
18:32
18:32
18:27
18:06
18:28
18:33
18:47
18:12
NightlineOctober 2021Thursday, October 28, 2021