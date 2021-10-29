18:50

Thursday, Oct 28, 2021 Battle over massive oil pipeline snaking through water of indigenous lands; Despite one remaining tribal lawsuit, the Line 3 pipeline became operational

18:30

Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021 ‘Rust’ on-set shooting: Authorities confirm that the gun was loaded with a live round; YouTube vlogger's quest to visit every country in the world, and he has 1 to go

18:37

Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021 The conversation around abortion is often divisive, but some say they feel in-between; Comedian Dave Chappelle remains under fire for his Netflix special, LGBTQ comments

18:39

Monday, Oct 25, 2021 'Rust' producers confirm movie is on pause amid investigation into a fatal shooting; TikTok content creators say they are burntout trying to keep up with changing trends

18:49

Friday, Oct 22, 2021 The first wife of a “Jekyll and Hyde” Manhattan plastic surgeon mysteriously disappears. More than 30 years later, Robert Bierenbaum confesses to her murder.

18:22

Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 NFL to end use of controversial race-norming in concussion settlement program; 'Dune' cast, director discuss taking on the sci-fi coming-of-age story

17:58

Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021 Superstar Paris Hilton pushes national regulation for residential youth programs; Drummer Rick Allen, who lost his left arm in an accident, turns to painting

18:22

Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021 Compounding recent turmoil in Haiti, a Christian missionary group is kidnapped; New ABC drama ‘Queens’ puts spotlight on women in hip-hop, female empowerment

18:35

Monday, Oct 18, 2021 Remembering Colin Powell, former secretary of state; With the holidays fast approaching, supply chain bottlenecks disrupt store owners

18:39

Friday, Oct 15, 2021 Joe Bryan, a former principal in Clifton, Texas, was convicted of murdering his wife Mickey Bryan in 1985, a crime he maintains he didn't commit. Was it connected to another murder in the small town?

18:35

Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 10,000 John Deere employees are latest US workers to strike in tightening economy; Matt Damon, Ben Affleck on writing a new screenplay together after more than 20 years

18:47

Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 Texas college student travels over 400 miles to Mississippi abortion clinic; Public fight intensifies, a federal court blocked Texas’ abortion law

18:32

Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 'Thoughts of a Colored Man' cast says breaking barriers on Broadway is 'healing'; Gabby Petito case: Coroner releases the cause of death

18:32

Monday, Oct 11, 2021 Selma Blair talks about living with MS, her recovery after stem cell treatment; 'Squid Game's' global popularity has real-life ripple effects

18:27

Friday, Oct 08, 2021 Behind the glitz and glam of one of the sexiest shows in entertainment, an FBI investigation revealed Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee was the mastermind behind multiple murder-for-hire plots.

18:06

Thursday, Oct 07, 2021 Brian Laundrie still missing: Where the Gabby Petito case stands today; "Jacinta" shows the harsh realities of addiction and the difficult road to recovery

18:28

Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021 Company vaccine mandates push unvaccinated employees to get the shot, find new jobs; Popular tourist destination, Island of Phuket finds ways to rebound amid COVID-19

18:33

Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021 Former Facebook employee, turned whistleblower, says platform stokes divisions; &#8216;90210&#8217; star Shannen Doherty opens up about stage 4 breast cancer

18:47