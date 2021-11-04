S42E207Thursday, November 4, 2021
The 'average guy' who took extraordinary risks to stop a domestic terror plot; New movie ‘Passing’ takes a look at 2 women’s race & identity in 1929
NR | 11.04.21 | 18:39 | CC
18:31
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021'Rust' movie's head of camera department says he resigned a day before fatal shooting; India is developing green initiatives to move away from its dependence on coalNR
19:17
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021Virginia Gubernatorial race comes to a close; Thousands pay tribute to life during Dia De Los Muertos, ‘The Day of the Dead’NR
18:55
Monday, Nov 01, 2021Climate-induced famine leaves children on the brink of starvation; Aid workers try to combat ‘catastrophic hunger’ in Southern MadagascarNR