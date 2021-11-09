S42E210Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Climate change giving Guatemala's families 2 options: Flee or starve; Viral social media videos expose the chaos at Astroworld music festival
NR | 11.09.21 | 18:40 | CC
18:40
Monday, Nov 08, 2021How popular rap festival Astroworld turned deadly; NBA legend Scottie Pippen on his new memoir, road to fame and Jordan's 'Last Dance'NR
18:41
Friday, Nov 05, 2021Ahmaud Arbery's mother on seeking justice for his killing, focusing on his legacy; Amazon rainforest fires are now likely a net contributor to Earth's warmingNR
18:39
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021The 'average guy' who took extraordinary risks to stop a domestic terror plot; New movie ‘Passing’ takes a look at 2 women’s race & identity in 1929NR
18:31
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021'Rust' movie's head of camera department says he resigned a day before fatal shooting; India is developing green initiatives to move away from its dependence on coalNR
19:17
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021Virginia Gubernatorial race comes to a close; Thousands pay tribute to life during Dia De Los Muertos, ‘The Day of the Dead’NR
18:55
Monday, Nov 01, 2021Climate-induced famine leaves children on the brink of starvation; Aid workers try to combat ‘catastrophic hunger’ in Southern MadagascarNR