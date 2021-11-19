Skip to Content
-
S42E218Friday, November 19, 2021
Reactions to the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict; Jordan Turpin describes harrowing escape from 'house of horrors'
NR | 11.19.21 | 17:52 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:36
18:30
18:47
18:33
18:30
18:58
18:07
18:40
18:40
18:41
18:39
18:31
19:17
18:55
NightlineNovember 2021Friday, November 19, 2021