17:52

Friday, Nov 19, 2021 Reactions to the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict; Jordan Turpin describes harrowing escape from 'house of horrors'

18:36

Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 Julius Jones granted clemency hours before his scheduled execution; With Jackson, MS's crumbling water system, school hopes for infrastructure funding

18:30

Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 Man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery takes the stand in his own defense; Faroe Islands farmers use seaweed as an underwater solution to combat climate change

18:47

Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021 Julius Jones, long-time death row inmate faces execution date on Nov. 18; Lady Gaga stuns audience in highly-anticipated movie ‘House of Gucci’

18:33

Monday, Nov 15, 2021 The murder of Ahmaud Arbery, trial of Kyle Rittenhouse show division in US; The legacy of Julia Child told in a mouth-watering documentary ‘Julia’

18:30

Friday, Nov 12, 2021 Britney Spears conservatorship battle ends after more than a decade; 'Summer of Soul' viewers find loved ones onscreen in Harlem Cultural Festival footage

18:58

Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 S. Carolina's Gullah Geechee face land loss from climate change, development; Gullah Geechee people say building development is straining their communities

18:07

Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand, defends shootings, claiming self-defense; Scientists are breeding coral to reinvigorate Great Barrier Reef's damaged areas

18:40

Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021 Climate change giving Guatemala's families 2 options: Flee or starve; Viral social media videos expose the chaos at Astroworld music festival

18:40

Monday, Nov 08, 2021 How popular rap festival Astroworld turned deadly; NBA legend Scottie Pippen on his new memoir, road to fame and Jordan's 'Last Dance'

18:41

Friday, Nov 05, 2021 Ahmaud Arbery's mother on seeking justice for his killing, focusing on his legacy; Amazon rainforest fires are now likely a net contributor to Earth's warming

18:39

Thursday, Nov 04, 2021 The 'average guy' who took extraordinary risks to stop a domestic terror plot; New movie ‘Passing’ takes a look at 2 women’s race & identity in 1929

18:31

Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021 'Rust' movie's head of camera department says he resigned a day before fatal shooting; India is developing green initiatives to move away from its dependence on coal

19:17

Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial race comes to a close; Thousands pay tribute to life during Dia De Los Muertos, ‘The Day of the Dead’

18:55