S42E222'Escape from a House of Horror' - A Diane Sawyer Special Event
Diane Sawyer's exclusive with the Turpin children who escaped parents' house of horror.
NR | 11.26.21 | 18:20 | CC
18:29
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021All three men on trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery found guilty; Breaking down what happened in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trialNR
18:42
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021‘1619’ author, Nikole Hannah-Jones opens up about race and identity; ‘House of Gucci’ cast reveals preparations for biopic on legendary brandNR
18:43
Monday, Nov 22, 2021What happened at Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy that left at least 5 dead; Jury continues to deliberate in 'Unite the Right' civil trialNR
17:52
Friday, Nov 19, 2021Reactions to the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict; Jordan Turpin describes harrowing escape from 'house of horrors'NR
18:36
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021Julius Jones granted clemency hours before his scheduled execution; With Jackson, MS's crumbling water system, school hopes for infrastructure fundingNR
18:30
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021Man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery takes the stand in his own defense; Faroe Islands farmers use seaweed as an underwater solution to combat climate changeNR
18:47
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021Julius Jones, long-time death row inmate faces execution date on Nov. 18; Lady Gaga stuns audience in highly-anticipated movie ‘House of Gucci’NR
18:33
Monday, Nov 15, 2021The murder of Ahmaud Arbery, trial of Kyle Rittenhouse show division in US; The legacy of Julia Child told in a mouth-watering documentary ‘Julia’NR
18:30
Friday, Nov 12, 2021Britney Spears conservatorship battle ends after more than a decade; 'Summer of Soul' viewers find loved ones onscreen in Harlem Cultural Festival footageNR
18:58
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021S. Carolina's Gullah Geechee face land loss from climate change, development; Gullah Geechee people say building development is straining their communitiesNR
18:07
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand, defends shootings, claiming self-defense; Scientists are breeding coral to reinvigorate Great Barrier Reef's damaged areasNR
18:40
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021Climate change giving Guatemala's families 2 options: Flee or starve; Viral social media videos expose the chaos at Astroworld music festivalNR
18:40
Monday, Nov 08, 2021How popular rap festival Astroworld turned deadly; NBA legend Scottie Pippen on his new memoir, road to fame and Jordan's 'Last Dance'NR
18:41
Friday, Nov 05, 2021Ahmaud Arbery's mother on seeking justice for his killing, focusing on his legacy; Amazon rainforest fires are now likely a net contributor to Earth's warmingNR
18:39
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021The 'average guy' who took extraordinary risks to stop a domestic terror plot; New movie ‘Passing’ takes a look at 2 women’s race & identity in 1929NR
18:31
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021'Rust' movie's head of camera department says he resigned a day before fatal shooting; India is developing green initiatives to move away from its dependence on coalNR
19:17
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021Virginia Gubernatorial race comes to a close; Thousands pay tribute to life during Dia De Los Muertos, ‘The Day of the Dead’NR
18:55
Monday, Nov 01, 2021Climate-induced famine leaves children on the brink of starvation; Aid workers try to combat ‘catastrophic hunger’ in Southern MadagascarNR