S42E223Monday, November 29, 2021
COVID-19 omicron variant sparks travel bans, indoor mask mandates in NY; Fashion titan Virgil Abloh leaves behind a trail-blazing legacy
NR | 11.29.21 | 18:29 | CC

NightlineNovember 2021Monday, November 29, 2021