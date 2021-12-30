18:46

Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021 Afghans have struggled to pick up the pieces after the U.S. withdrawal and return of Taliban rule. Poverty, drought, and hunger are just some of the humanitarian issues gripping the nation.

Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021 Airlines scramble to deal with cancellations brought on by COVID staff shortages; Bubba Wallace breaks barriers in NASCAR world

Monday, Dec 27, 2021 110-year prison sentence for truck driver fuels sentencing reform debate; 'The Rescue:' An inside look at the new National Geographic documentary

Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021 President Joe Biden addresses the state of COVID-19 in an ABC News exclusive; Nationwide Santa shortage ahead of the Holiday season

Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 Pregnant mother fought for her life on a ventilator after getting COVID-19; After more than 100 days in the hospital, a mother reunites with family

Monday, Dec 20, 2021 Incentive programs across the country are enticing workers to relocate; ‘The Matrix Resurrections:’ Iconic sci-fi series makes its return to the big screen

Friday, Dec 17, 2021 Mother found guilty of second-degree murder finds support, domestic abuse awareness; Ben Affleck reflects on what it means to be a good father figure in ‘The Tender Bar’

Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 Vincent Jackson's widow speaks on CTE in an exclusive ABC News interview; Family searches for missing 26-year-old daughter Mercedes Clement

Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 Former Minnesota police officer on trial for murder of Daunte Wright; Elite freeride athletes train for the annual Red Bull motocross event

Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 Residents of Dawson Spring, Kentucky, try to salvage homes reduced to rubble; Spirit leaders speak on resilience

Monday, Dec 13, 2021 At least 88 people have died after nearly 44 reported tornadoes caused destruction; Volunteers come together to aid their destroyed community

Friday, Dec 10, 2021 The shooting tragedy on the 'Rust' movie set – what really happened? Now, hear breaking new interviews from crew members who were there, the Sheriff, the DA, and the father of the armorer.

Thursday, Dec 09, 2021 Smash-and-grab robberies are on the rise in Los Angeles; NatGeo docu-series ‘Welcome to Earth’ delivers a closer look at the force of nature

Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021 Ukrainians living under constant threat of Russian invasion; Mind-bending, interactive art installations take on traditional museums

Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 Victims of the Pensacola terror attack remembered by loved ones; Investigation into how a man with terrorist ties could go undetected, vetting

Monday, Dec 06, 2021 Michigan high school shooting: Key details of what happened and where the case stands; Bridging the divide between LA cops and community through football

Friday, Dec 03, 2021 Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gets emotional on the witness stand; Steven Spielberg reimages iconic musical ‘West Side Story,’ spotlights authenticity

Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 Alec Baldwin describes the moments leading up to the tragic 'Rust' shooting incident; NatGeo documentary captures the intersection of COVID-19 and racial reckoning

