Skip to Content
-
S43E28Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Housing segregation still sidelining people of color from dream homes; The uphill battle to repair years of discriminatory housing practices
NR | 02.09.22 | 18:51 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:31
17:21
18:54
18:23
18:40
18:06
NightlineFebruary 2022Wednesday, February 9, 2022