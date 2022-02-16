18:16

Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 Skating scandal casts dark shadow over Olympics; Rust filmmaker's family sues Baldwin over death

18:19

Monday, Feb 14, 2022 Fallout from the hundreds of truckers protesting Canada's vaccine mandates; San Francisco parents torn on vote to recall members of the city’s school board

18:51

Friday, Feb 11, 2022 Investigators still searching for clues in Delphi murders; The search for the Delphi murder continues

18:22

Thursday, Feb 10, 2022 Ant-vaccine truckers paralyzing Ottawa; Joe Exotic opens up in jailhouse interview

18:51

Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022 Housing segregation still sidelining people of color from dream homes; The uphill battle to repair years of discriminatory housing practices

18:31

Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022 School boards battle librarians over book bans; 2022 Oscars: This year's biggest surprises

17:21

Monday, Feb 07, 2022 Two years after the death of George Floyd, another Black man killed by MN police; Spotify reportedly removes more than 100 episodes of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

18:54

Friday, Feb 04, 2022 A look inside the first police academy at a HBCU; HBCU police academy recruits aim to make change

18:23

Thursday, Feb 03, 2022 Biden, Eric Adams team up to take on gun violence; Ukraine on edge as war chatter increases

18:40

Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022 Black NFL coach sounds off on alleged discrimination; Wrongly convicted Malcolm X suspect speaks out

18:06