18:53

Monday, Mar 21, 2022 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sits for historic SCOTUS confirmation hearings; The turbulent break-up of Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West sparks concerns

18:20

Friday, Mar 18, 2022 Socialite scammer conned New York’s elite; Captivating con woman has a dedicated chorus of supporters

18:38

Thursday, Mar 17, 2022 U.S. fans rally to bring Brittney Griner home; 'Drive my Car' director humbled by film's critical acclaim

18:51

Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022 Sons of Atlanta spa shooting victims reflect on somber anniversary; Asian Americans remain on edge as violence against community grows

18:37

Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022 Russian civilians flee country as Putin cracks down on freedoms; Former 'GMA' producer shares personal journey of grief after daughter's murder

18:31

Monday, Mar 14, 2022 More people flee violence as Russia targets massive air attacks on civilians; Actress Evan Rachel Wood as an activist for domestic violence, sexual assault victims

18:40

Friday, Mar 11, 2022 Featured on a special “20/20” event, Diane Sawyer decodes the mysteries behind the Heaven’s Gate cult, including an exclusive interview with Rio DiAngelo, a member who left the group.

18:13

Thursday, Mar 10, 2022 Jussie Smollett sentenced for false police reports; 'Don't say gay' bill stokes fear among families

18:37

Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022 Families, businesses feeling the pinch as prices soar; Ukraine orphans press on through horrors of war

18:32

Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022 Western companies pull out of Russia over invasion; Retired cop acquitted for movie theater shooting speaks out

18:21

Monday, Mar 07, 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks exclusively with ABC News; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares a message of resilience

18:28

Friday, Mar 04, 2022 Ukrainian families share their painful journey; Former Ukrainian president speaks out against Putin

18:32

Thursday, Mar 03, 2022 Russian oligarchs targeted in latest U.S. sanctions; Online Ivermectin sales raise concerns

18:18

Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022 Concerns grow as key Ukrainian city sieged; Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' faces new suit

17:30