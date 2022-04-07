S43E69Thursday, April 7, 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson makes Supreme Court history; Tiger Woods makes a remarkable return to the Masters
NR | 04.07.22 | 18:43 | CC
19:01
Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022Volunteer group takes on country’s cold cases; The Kardashians gear up for their new reality seriesNR
19:23
Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022Fentanyl overdose survivor shares her story; DEA and CDC officials discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisisNR
19:06
Monday, Apr 04, 2022String of violence over the weekend sparks larger conversation on gun violence; Selena Gomez launches company to continue her advocacy for mental healthNR
19:02
Friday, Apr 01, 2022Will Smith resigns from Academy; Oscars producer weighs in on the slapNR