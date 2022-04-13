Skip to Content
-
S43E73Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Suspect caught in New York City subway shooting; Bucha survivors recount horrors of Russian massacre
NR | 04.13.22 | 18:58 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:56
19:11
18:56
18:43
19:01
19:23
19:06
19:02
NightlineApril 2022Wednesday, April 13, 2022