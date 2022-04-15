Skip to Content
-
S43E75Friday, April 15, 2022
'The Paterno Legacy' examines coach's complicated career; Garcelle Beauvais spills some tea in new memoir
NR | 04.15.22 | 19:10 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

19:10
18:58
18:56
19:11
18:56
18:43
19:01
19:23
19:06
19:02
NightlineApril 2022Friday, April 15, 2022