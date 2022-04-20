S43E78Wednesday, April 20, 2022
South Africans left to pick up pieces after deadly floods; Nyle DiMarco reflects on deaf culture and visibility
NR | 04.20.22 | 18:15 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
18:57
Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022Florida special session draws ire; Ranchers, conservationists race to save Colorado River; 'Black-ish' cast, creator say goodbye to the JohnsonsNR
19:00
Monday, Apr 18, 2022Unfolding political battle over Texas governor’s controversial plan bussing plan; Sustainable companies combat the carbon footprint of fast fashionNR
19:10
Friday, Apr 15, 2022'The Paterno Legacy' examines coach's complicated career; Garcelle Beauvais spills some tea in new memoirNR
19:10
Thursday, Apr 14, 2022Amir Locke’s family join growing call to end “no knock” warrants; 'Queer Eye' star shares stories of love and lossNR
18:58
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022Suspect caught in New York City subway shooting; Bucha survivors recount horrors of Russian massacreNR
18:56
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022New York City under high alert after subway shooting; Law enforcement experts weigh in on Brooklyn subway shootingNR
19:11
Monday, Apr 11, 2022Adopted man learns he was stolen from birth mom in Chile; Man stolen from birth using DNA kits to help fellow adopteesNR
18:56
Friday, Apr 08, 2022Words to Die By; The investigation and conviction of Michelle Carter who’s texts urging her boyfriend to die by suicide shocked the worldNR
18:43
Thursday, Apr 07, 2022Ketanji Brown Jackson makes Supreme Court history; Tiger Woods makes a remarkable return to the MastersNR
19:01
Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022Volunteer group takes on country’s cold cases; The Kardashians gear up for their new reality seriesNR
19:23
Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022Fentanyl overdose survivor shares her story; DEA and CDC officials discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisisNR
19:06
Monday, Apr 04, 2022String of violence over the weekend sparks larger conversation on gun violence; Selena Gomez launches company to continue her advocacy for mental healthNR
19:02
Friday, Apr 01, 2022Will Smith resigns from Academy; Oscars producer weighs in on the slapNR