S43E81Monday, April 25, 2022
Stay issued on execution of Melissa Lucio two days before she was set to face death; Dr. Deborah Birx speaks exclusively about her time on Trump’s COVID-19 task force
NR | 04.25.22

NightlineApril 2022Monday, April 25, 2022