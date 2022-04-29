Skip to Content
-
S43E85Friday, April 29, 2022
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial heats up; 'FaceTune' surgeries see rise
NR | 04.29.22 | 18:54 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

19:04
18:45
18:58
18:58
18:34
19:12
18:15
18:57
19:00
19:10
19:10
18:58
18:56
19:11
18:56
18:43
19:01
19:23
19:06
NightlineApril 2022Friday, April 29, 2022