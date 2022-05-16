S43E96Monday, May 16, 2022
Ten killed, all of whom were Black, in targeted mass shooting; Community remembers those killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting
NR | 05.16.22 | 18:48 | CC
19:02
Friday, May 13, 2022Mothers across the country speak out on critical baby formula shortage; Daughter of country music icon Naomi Judd speaks exclusively to ABC NewsNR
18:48
Thursday, May 12, 2022US reaches the grim milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths; More than 250,000 US children lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19NR
19:14
Wednesday, May 11, 2022Rising prices spurs ‘gift economy’ in some communities; Climate crisis contributes to famine across AfricaNR
19:15
Tuesday, May 10, 2022Families of missing migrants search for answers; Actress Melissa Gilbert on swapping Hollywood for rural lifeNR
18:24
Monday, May 09, 2022Escaped murder suspect and former jail employee apprehended in Indiana; Actress Jennifer Grey speaks candidly about past relationships, plastic surgeryNR
18:48
Friday, May 06, 2022At just 13, Anthony Harris was wrongfully convicted in the murder of his neighbor. John Quinones talked to Harris both as a child and now as a grown man still grappling with the trauma he experienced.NR
19:01
Thursday, May 05, 2022Amber Heard shares graphic testimony in libel case; 'Brunch with Babs' sweeps social media with grandmotherly charmNR
19:24
Wednesday, May 04, 2022Nightline followed two women who had to drive hours across state lines to get an abortion. With Roe v. Wade in jeopardy, abortion rights advocates fear other women will face bigger hurdles for care.NR
19:08
Tuesday, May 03, 2022Supreme Court abortion draft leak rocks nation; All eyes on Ohio as Senate candidates eye nominationNR
19:02
Monday, May 02, 2022Judge rules lawsuit seeking Tulsa Massacre compensation can move forward; Met Gala event designer shares inside secretsNR