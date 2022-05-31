19:12

Monday, May 30, 2022 Uptick in 'follow home' robberies has LA on high alert; Shattering Hollywood stereotypes

19:38

Friday, May 27, 2022 Authorities say mistakes were made in their response to the Texas gunman; Grey’s Anatomy reaches a historic milestone with 400th episode

18:48

Thursday, May 26, 2022 Community expresses frustration on law enforcement response to Texas school shooting; Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner opens up for the first time

19:19

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Community reeling after school shooting killed at least 21 people; National debate on gun legislation show divisions in Washington DC

19:08

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 19 students and 2 teachers reportedly killed in a school shooting: Part 1; Gun violence prevention experts discuss horrific school shooting in Texas: Part 2

19:07

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 US Marine veteran Trevor Reed speaks on how he survived 985 days in a Russian prison; Singer-songwriter Muni Long rises to star performer

18:56

Friday, May 20, 2022 Former nurse speaks out after sentencing in fatal drug error; Anna Delvey on her 'second act'

19:12

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Exclusive look into a US ballistic missile submarine helping to deter nuclear war; Rising Broadway stars in ‘A Whole New World’ shine spotlight on AAPHI representation

18:54

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Investigators uncover missed warning signs around the Buffalo shooter suspect; Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander chefs speak on hate

18:55

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Football icon Herschel Walker campaigns for Georgia senate; Inside Herschel Walker’s decades long relationship with Donald Trump

18:48

Monday, May 16, 2022 Ten killed, all of whom were Black, in targeted mass shooting; Community remembers those killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting

19:02

Friday, May 13, 2022 Mothers across the country speak out on critical baby formula shortage; Daughter of country music icon Naomi Judd speaks exclusively to ABC News

18:48

Thursday, May 12, 2022 US reaches the grim milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths; More than 250,000 US children lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19

19:14

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Rising prices spurs ‘gift economy’ in some communities; Climate crisis contributes to famine across Africa

19:15

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Families of missing migrants search for answers; Actress Melissa Gilbert on swapping Hollywood for rural life

18:24

Monday, May 09, 2022 Escaped murder suspect and former jail employee apprehended in Indiana; Actress Jennifer Grey speaks candidly about past relationships, plastic surgery

18:48

Friday, May 06, 2022 At just 13, Anthony Harris was wrongfully convicted in the murder of his neighbor. John Quinones talked to Harris both as a child and now as a grown man still grappling with the trauma he experienced.

19:01

Thursday, May 05, 2022 Amber Heard shares graphic testimony in libel case; 'Brunch with Babs' sweeps social media with grandmotherly charm

19:24