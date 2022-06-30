S43E129Thu, Jul 30, 2022
The slain rapper’s friends reflect on his legacy to the LA community, as the criminal trial against his accused murderer comes to a close.
18:43
Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022Women look for alternatives to surgical abortion in post-Roe landscape; Sam Asghari opens up about married life with Britney SpearsNR
18:15
Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022Rise in anti-LGBTQ+ harassment and attacks have communities on edge, During Jan. 6 testimony Trump aide describes former president’s fury that dayNR
18:32
Monday, Jun 27, 202246 found dead in tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas; Legislators and abortion providers react to the overturning of Roe v. WadeNR
18:56
Friday, Jun 24, 2022Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade after five decades; Nearly 50 years ago Norma McCorvey, then known as Jane Roe, made historyNR
18:58
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022Opposing views on Supreme Court ruling loosening restrictions for concealed weapons; New ESPN series highlights the impact of civil rights legislation Title IX on female athletesNR
19:21
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022Philadelphia’s youth grapple with the prevalence of gun violence in their city; Philadelphia’s top law enforcement officials struggle to control gun violenceNR
18:59
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022Hearings in Uvalde attempt to address unanswered questions about school shooting; Trump’s alleged campaign of intimidation to overturn the 2020 electionNR
19:10
Monday, Jun 20, 2022Most transgender women barred from high-level international swimming competitions; Americans push back on how they return to workNR
18:59
Friday, Jun 17, 2022Family of Elvis and all-star cast talk new biopic; Black musicians reclaim the rights to their own musicNR
19:07
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Pence; LGBTQ+ online communities offer support and acceptanceNR
18:15
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022Soaring inflation hits home for many Americans; A new documentary tells the story of Boy Scouts sexual abuse scandalNR
19:12
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022Expectant Black Mothers Find Support With Doulas and Midwives; Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle Talks About Being A Biden, Divorce and CancerNR
19:08
Monday, Jun 13, 2022Teachers Rally Against Gun Violence; Sandy Hook Survivors Look Back Ten Years LaterNR
18:33
Friday, Jun 10, 2022Jennifer Lopez focuses on boosting Latina small business owners through investment; Neo-western melodrama ‘Yellowstone’ captivates cable television audiencesNR
19:01
Thursday, Jun 09, 2022First day of public hearings in the investigation into Jan. 6 insurrection; Transgender activists on celebrating Trans joyNR
19:12
Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022Survivors, parents testify to Congress following a string of mass shootings; ESPN features new E60 ‘Steph Curry and Omar Carter: An Undeniable Bond’NR
19:20
Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022Uvalde pediatrician to testify on the aftermath of the Texas school shooting; A look at the AR-15 style, semi-automatic weapons used in many mass shootingsNR
18:57
Monday, Jun 06, 2022Car Theft Skyrocketing Across the Country; 'The Pretty Reckless' Singer Taylor Momsen On Battle With DepressionNR
19:20
Friday, Jun 03, 2022Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear alongside royal family for Jubilee celebration; ‘Teen Wolf’ Colton Haynes opens up about Hollywood, coming out as gay in his memoirNR