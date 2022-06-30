18:43

Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022 Women look for alternatives to surgical abortion in post-Roe landscape; Sam Asghari opens up about married life with Britney Spears

18:15

Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022 Rise in anti-LGBTQ+ harassment and attacks have communities on edge, During Jan. 6 testimony Trump aide describes former president’s fury that day

18:32

Monday, Jun 27, 2022 46 found dead in tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas; Legislators and abortion providers react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

18:56

Friday, Jun 24, 2022 Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade after five decades; Nearly 50 years ago Norma McCorvey, then known as Jane Roe, made history

18:58

Thursday, Jun 23, 2022 Opposing views on Supreme Court ruling loosening restrictions for concealed weapons; New ESPN series highlights the impact of civil rights legislation Title IX on female athletes

19:21

Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022 Philadelphia’s youth grapple with the prevalence of gun violence in their city; Philadelphia’s top law enforcement officials struggle to control gun violence

18:59

Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022 Hearings in Uvalde attempt to address unanswered questions about school shooting; Trump’s alleged campaign of intimidation to overturn the 2020 election

19:10

Monday, Jun 20, 2022 Most transgender women barred from high-level international swimming competitions; Americans push back on how they return to work

18:59

Friday, Jun 17, 2022 Family of Elvis and all-star cast talk new biopic; Black musicians reclaim the rights to their own music

19:07

Thursday, Jun 16, 2022 Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Pence; LGBTQ+ online communities offer support and acceptance

18:15

Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022 Soaring inflation hits home for many Americans; A new documentary tells the story of Boy Scouts sexual abuse scandal

19:12

Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022 Expectant Black Mothers Find Support With Doulas and Midwives; Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle Talks About Being A Biden, Divorce and Cancer

19:08

Monday, Jun 13, 2022 Teachers Rally Against Gun Violence; Sandy Hook Survivors Look Back Ten Years Later

18:33

Friday, Jun 10, 2022 Jennifer Lopez focuses on boosting Latina small business owners through investment; Neo-western melodrama ‘Yellowstone’ captivates cable television audiences

19:01

Thursday, Jun 09, 2022 First day of public hearings in the investigation into Jan. 6 insurrection; Transgender activists on celebrating Trans joy

19:12

Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022 Survivors, parents testify to Congress following a string of mass shootings; ESPN features new E60 ‘Steph Curry and Omar Carter: An Undeniable Bond’

19:20

Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022 Uvalde pediatrician to testify on the aftermath of the Texas school shooting; A look at the AR-15 style, semi-automatic weapons used in many mass shootings

18:57

Monday, Jun 06, 2022 Car Theft Skyrocketing Across the Country; 'The Pretty Reckless' Singer Taylor Momsen On Battle With Depression

19:20