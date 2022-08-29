18:46

Thursday, Aug 25, 2022 Remembering Kobe Bryant’s legacy after jury awards millions in damages in lawsuit; Real Housewife Garcelle Beauvais defends son against racist comments

18:58

Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022 Kharkiv, the hollow city; Volunteers undeterred in mission to feed Ukrainians caught in crossfire; The faces of war, 6 months later

18:44

Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022 All eyes on Florida as voters decide DeSantis' Democratic opponent; 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' stars discuss the magic behind wishes

19:08

Monday, Aug 22, 2022 Meet the swim club and the Olympian trying to close the racial gap in swimming; Disney's 'Cinderella' cast looks back on 25 years of magic

19:21

Friday, Aug 19, 2022 Fentanyl overdose survivor gives update on her recovery; The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen on battle with depression; Liz Cheney reflects on political future after primary loss

18:41

Thursday, Aug 18, 2022 Across the country, water levels are reaching new lows as states slash supplies; 'The Territory' profiles indigenous group's fight to protect rain forest

19:11

Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022 Migrants caught in the middle of Texas-New York pollical spat; Solo artist Muni Long released her own music on social media

18:06

Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022 Liz Cheney faces her political fate against Trump backed foe; Sole Washington D.C. lighting strike survivor shares her story

18:51

Monday, Aug 15, 2022 Swimmers left vulnerable at beaches as lifeguard shortage rocks nation; Fashionistas are embracing their inner Barbie world

18:55

Friday, Aug 12, 2022 FBI search at Mar-a-Lago uncovers 27 boxes of government records, some classified; YouTubers, Adventures with Purpose, help crack a missing persons case

19:03

Thursday, Aug 11, 2022 Brokers see indicators of housing market slowing down; Diane Keaton, back with "Mack & Rita," reflects on more than 50 years as a style icon

19:17

Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 Emmy Award-winning actress Anne Heche in critical condition after car crash; US Marine and his Afghan interpreter write memoir about the war and escape from Kabul

18:04

Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022 Jennette McCurdy shares the stories behind memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died"; Suspect named in the homicide of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque, within 9-month span

19:14

Monday, Aug 08, 2022 Republican candidates supporting stolen election myth advance to general election; Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt discuss the joy of collaboration in new film “Bullet Train”

19:08

Thursday, Aug 04, 2022 Britney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison; White House declares monkeypox a public health emergency; Thailand cave rescue revisited in new Hollywood telling

19:14

Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022 Post Roe reality sets in for women across America; Inside a pregnancy crisis center

18:49

Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022 Abortion protections survive Kansas primary, Arizona nominees for governor await results; Country music legend Luke Bryan discusses latest projects and personal life

19:13