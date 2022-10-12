17:56

Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims ex-girlfriend is lying about abortion; Actress Geena Davis on her new memoir 'Dying of Politeness'

18:05

Monday, Oct 10, 2022 Pennsylvania voters prepare for a decisive election in a swing state; Prime Playlist: O.A.R says 'no matter where we play, we'll bring the same energy'

18:03

Friday, Oct 07, 2022 Gisele, Tom Brady reportedly hire divorce lawyers; Top Latina comedians spark pride in stand-up scene

18:01

Thursday, Oct 06, 2022 Families share their struggles in post Roe America; Huma Abedin reflects on life in the political spotlight and her personal struggles

17:41

Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022 Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers announce settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family; Daughter of 'hero' Uvalde teacher speaks about mother's sacrifice

18:17

Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022 Constance Wu speaks out about personal struggles, allegations of sexual harassment; Herschel Walker denies allegation of paying for abortion

18:18